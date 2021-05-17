GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,548,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,368,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

INTC opened at $55.10 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

