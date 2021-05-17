GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,568 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20,378.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,311.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.