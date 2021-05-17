GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 328,350 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,903.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

