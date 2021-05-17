GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 799,197 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 799,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

