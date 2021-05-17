GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $48.90 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13,845.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,515 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.07 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

