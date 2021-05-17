GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $132.57 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 414,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,565,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $324.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

