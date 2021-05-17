GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $58.42 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,233,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,419,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

