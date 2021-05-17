GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

