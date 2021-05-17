GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 662,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,828,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

