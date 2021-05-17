GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

