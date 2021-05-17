GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $15.15 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $55.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

