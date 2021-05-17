GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $193.24 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,180,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,244,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Schwab International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

