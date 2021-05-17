GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

