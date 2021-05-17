Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.76

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 1163616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $68,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.