Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $355,717.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $355,717.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00665303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,140,994 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

