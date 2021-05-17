Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 82,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,256. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

