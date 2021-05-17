Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 7.2%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.35. 144,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,475,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after buying an additional 3,416,967 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after buying an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

