Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Harmony has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $382.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00107441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.