Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $93,646.62 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,545. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.