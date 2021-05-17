HashBX (HBX) Price Up 0.8% This Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $33.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

