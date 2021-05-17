Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,375.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $513,375.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.