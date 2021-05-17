Hashgard Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $249,110.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.