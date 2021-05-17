Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $259.22 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $18.57 or 0.00041245 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.73 or 0.07744265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.58 or 0.02482222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00643836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00201805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00792225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.08 or 0.00642057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00564508 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,959,350 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

