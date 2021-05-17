Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of HVT.A remained flat at $$42.96 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.83. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

