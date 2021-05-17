Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of HVT stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.55. 145,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,194. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $847.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

