Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

