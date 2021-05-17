HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

