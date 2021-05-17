HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.83 and a one year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

