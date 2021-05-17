HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.82.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,527.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,258.32. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.25 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.