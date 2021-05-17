HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62.

