HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 59,948 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,948 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32.

