Haywood Securities Lowers Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) to Hold

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.16 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.30. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE HRT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.12. 795,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. Harte Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.22.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harte Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

