Head-To-Head Analysis: Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardtronics and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 6 1 0 2.00 i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88

Cardtronics presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Cardtronics.

Volatility and Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20% i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and i3 Verticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.31 $48.27 million $2.16 18.01 i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.75 -$420,000.00 $0.51 61.88

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Cardtronics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2020, it provided services to approximately 269,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

