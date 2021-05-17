Head-To-Head Review: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Viper Networks has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners 1.41% 41.51% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners $401.65 million 0.07 $16.01 million $0.88 2.51

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viper Networks and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cypress Environmental Partners has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Cypress Environmental Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Environmental Partners is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

Cypress Environmental Partners beats Viper Networks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrostatic testing, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, in-line inspection tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The Environmental Services segment owns and operates 9 water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

