Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

