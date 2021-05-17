HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $593.46 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $593.46 million and approximately $764,478.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006016 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054481 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

