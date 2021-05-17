Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.68 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

