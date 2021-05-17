Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading 7.8% Higher

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 21,465,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 11,824,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.48 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

