Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.34

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $31.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 40,434 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
