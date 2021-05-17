Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.34

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $31.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 40,434 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.