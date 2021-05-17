Herman Miller Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 500 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 521,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

