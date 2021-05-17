Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

