Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Acquires $24,500.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hill International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Hill International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.