Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Acquires $24,500.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE HIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hill International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.00.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
