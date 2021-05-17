Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.51. 32,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,933,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $57,201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,192,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

