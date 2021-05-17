Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Shares Down 42.2%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) shares dropped 42.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Eight Capital initiated coverage on Hire Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hire Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers temporary and permanent placement services. It also acquires information technology, staffing, and HR consulting firms. In addition, the company cross-selling opportunities, access to proprietary operational tools, and centralized back-office system.

