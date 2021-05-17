Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $192.71 million and $26.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002055 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,026,685 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

