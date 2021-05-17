HollyGold Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,145.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $49,145.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.94 or 0.00442886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00228913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.57 or 0.01346028 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042427 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,027,936 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.