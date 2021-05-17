Homeros Reaches Market Cap of $62.08 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $62.08 million and $11.66 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars.

