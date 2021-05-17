Honest Trading 23.1% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $105,243.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

