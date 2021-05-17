Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $83,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.09. 23,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

