Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.